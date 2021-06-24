Gothenburg expands shoreside power to tankers

The Port of Gothenburg is extending its shoreside power network to its Energy Port. Auxiliary engines on tankers currently powered by marine gas oil will be connected to a shoreside power supply, avoiding combustion emissions while the vessels are loading or discharging.

It is estimated that providing shoreside power at the Energy Port will reduce carbon emissions from vessels by 1,800 tonnes per year.

The Port of Gothenburg has worked closely with a number of shipping companies to establish an interface that is globally unique for the tanker segment. The shipping companies that are taking part include Terntank, Furetank, Donsötank, Ektank, Veritas Tankers, and Tarbit Shipping.

The investment in shoreside power at the Energy Port is partly financed by the investment support initiative Klimatklivet.

Jörgen Wrennfors, production development engineer at Gothenburg Port Authority, said: “We are about to take the next crucial step by connecting tankers to shoreside power points. Doing so in an explosive environment is more complicated, and the Port of Gothenburg looks as if it will become the first port in the world to offer this option. The hope is that other ports will follow suit, creating a basis for a shoreside power standard in explosive environments.”

The Port of Gothenburg was one of the first ports in the world to offer shoreside power for vessels. It is now available at the Stena Line berths at Majnabbe and Masthugget, and at two of the berths at the Gothenburg Roro Terminal at Älvsborgshamnen.

Gothenburg was also the scene for a pioneering bunkering development this week. The Stena Germanica ferry, converted in 2015 to run on methanol, was filled up this week with blue methanol made by capturing CO2 in the SSAB steel production and turning it into ship fuel.