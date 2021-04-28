Gothenburg makes CO2 export hub plans

Gothenburg and Sweden aim to be one of the first locations to create a joint infrastructure for the transportation of liquefied carbon dioxide (CO2) and offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies.

This was the headline from the preliminary study carried out by consulting group COWI for the CinfraCap joint research project, a collaborative venture between Göteborg Energi, Nordion Energi, Preem, St1, Renova, and the Gothenburg Port Authority.

The report envisages a multi-billion dollar project where up to 2m tonnes of liquefied CO2 per annum could be captured and transported by pipelines, road and rail to a receiving terminal based at the Port of Gothenburg. The CO2 would then be taken by specialised chemical tankers to offshore disposal sites to be pumped via boreholes into deep geological formations.

The final CinfraCap report will be sent to the Swedish Energy Agency, which through its climate initiative Industrial Evolution (Industriklivet) has funded half the cost of the project.

Project leader Karin Lundqvist from the Swedish fuel company Preem commented on the preliminary study: “There are significant gains to be had from working together to create a carbon capture and storage infrastructure in western Sweden. Having said that, it is an extremely costly project to implement and will require support and funding from various government agencies and authorities, backed by financial incentives to ensure a willingness to invest.”