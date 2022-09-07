Gothenburg port sets 2025 date for Europe’s first electromethanol hub

Gothenburg Port Authority is collaborating with Stena Line, DFDS, Ørsted and Liquid Wind to establish Europe’s first electromethanol (e-fuels) hub with a planned launch date of 2025.

“We are very pleased to have been able to get to this point. This is a prime example of companies committed to the decarbonisation of the shipping industry lining up their green agendas towards a common goal that is working in the favor of all involved,” said Elvir Dzanic, CEO at the Gothenburg Port Authority.

Liquid Wind and Ørsted’s emethanol production facility FlagshipONE is in late-stage development and approaching a final investment decision. It will be the largest e-fuels facility in the world, producing 50,000 tonnes of emethanol annually.

In April this year, the Gothenburg Port Authority published general methanol operating regulations for ship-to-ship bunkering.