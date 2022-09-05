Gram Car Carriers adds close to $128m in long-term deal for two ships

Oslo-listed Gram Car Carriers has sealed two five-year timecharter deals with a major operator for its mid-size vessels Viking Diamond and Viking Ocean, adding a total of $127.8m of future revenue to the contract backlog.

Both vessels will start the new contracts in the first quarter of 2023 upon completion of their current charters.

The charters for the 4,200 ceu ships are structured with a tapered dayrate profile, starting at $50,000 per day per vessel for year one, before declining stepwise to $20,000 per day per vessel for year five.

The world’s third-largest tonnage provider within the pure car truck carriers segment said that following the latest fixtures, it had 30% and 58% revenue days open for 2023 and 2024, respectively.