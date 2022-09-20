Gram Car Carriers bags pair of long-term extensions

Oslo-listed Gram Car Carriers has further boosted its contract backlog by having sealed a charter extension for two ships.

The 6,700 ceu Viking Adventure and the 4,200 ceu Viking Coral have secured additional employment for five and two years, respectively, adding $135.1m of future revenue.

The five-year extension for the 2015-built Viking Adventure comes at an average dayrate of $60,000, while the extension for the 2011-built Viking Coral is at $35,000 per day.

Earlier this month, Gram Car Carriers fixed two mid-size vessels, Viking Diamond and Viking Ocean, for five years in a deal worth $127.8m.

Following the two new contracts, the Georg A. Whist-led firm with a fleet of 18 vessels has 25% revenue days open for 2023.