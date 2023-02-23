Gram Car Carriers clinches three-year double

Oslo-listed Gram Car Carriers (GCC) landed three-year charter contracts with a leading European operator for its 2,000 ceu vessels City of Oslo and Viking Odessa.

Gram said the dals are at $27,750 per day for each vessel and add approximately $61m of future revenue to the contract backlog.

The new contracts are set to start in the second quarter of 2023, leaving GCC with only 3% of total available revenue days open for this year and 24% for 2025.

“We continue to sign long-term contracts reflecting favourable car shipping market fundamentals and are now pleased to see the strong demand and limited vessel supply also impacting the distribution segment as we have previously communicated. A significant share of our revenue days through 2025 are now covered at attractive dayrates which support continued growth in earnings and capacity to provide attractive shareholder distributions over time,” remarked Georg A. Whist, the chief executive of GCC.