Gram Car Carriers seals new charter deal and pair of extensions

Norway’s Gram Car Carriers (GCC) has secured a new charter deal and two extensions for its 2,000 ceu vessels, estimated to be worth a total of $16.3m.

The Oslo-listed firm has fixed the 2010-built Viking Constanza to a “leading Asian operator” for 14 months. The contract will start in August at $17,000 per day, providing a total contract value of around $7.2m.

In addition, GCC recently extended the contracts for the 2009-built Viking Odessa and the 2010-built City of Oslo with their existing charterers both until the second quarter of 2023. The combined deal is worth about $9.1m.

The world’s third-largest tonnage provider within the pure car truck carriers segment said that following the latest fixture, its ships are fully booked for this year, while 41% and 70% of revenue days for 2023 and 2024, respectively, remain open.