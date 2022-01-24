Gram Car Carriers strikes sale and leaseback deal with CSSC Shipping

Norway’s Gram Car Carriers has entered into a sale and leaseback agreement with CSSC Shipping, the financial leasing unit of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, for two 6,700 ceu vessels.

Under the deal, CSSC Shipping will acquire the 2015-built Viking Adventure and Viking Bravery for $70m and charter them back for a period of 96 months. The total charterhire of the deal is around $86.3m, including an estimated lease interest of approximately $15.3m.

The Norwegian car carrier operator will repurchase the vessels upon the expiration of the charter. The company has a fleet of 18 vessels, including the two vessels it recently agreed to buy from German owner F. Laeisz in exchange for new shares in a private placement worth around $61.6m.