Great Eastern linked to bid for Shipping Corporation of India

Grant RowlesFebruary 16, 2021
Local media is reporting that Indian owner Great Eastern Shipping is like to submit a bid to acquire government-owned Shipping Corporation of India (SCI).

The Indian government has been readying the privatisation of SCI, inviting expressions of interest for its 63.75% stake in the company. Splash reported earlier of plans for a management buyout of the state-run line. All bids are due to be tabled within the next month.

SCI runs a fleet of 59 vessels consisting of two container vessels, 18 crude oil tankers, 15 dry bulk carriers, one LPG / ammonia carrier, two multipurpose vessels, eight offshore supply vessels and 13 product tankers.

