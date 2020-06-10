Home Sector Operations Great Eastern looks to enter the third-party shipmanagement business June 10th, 2020 Sam Chambers Asia, Operations

India’s largest private shipowner is planning to branch out into third-party shipmanagement.

The board of Great Eastern Shipping has approved a proposal to incorporate a new subsidiary, Great Eastern Services, with a view to entering the shipmanagement sector – a business in India dominated by overseas firms such as Anglo-Eastern, Wallem and Fleet Management.

“There seems to be a need for this and therefore we set it up,” G Shivakumar, Great Eastern’s chief financial officer, said during an earnings call.

Great Eastern, which has a fleet of 69 ships, already has its own training institute – the Great Eastern Institute of Maritime Studies (GEIMS) – located at Lonavla, 120 km from Mumbai.