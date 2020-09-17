AsiaGas

Great Eastern Shipping acquires Japanese VLGC

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang September 17, 2020
Indian owner Great Eastern Shipping has announced the acquisition of a secondhand very large gas carrier.

The 2002 Japanese-built 77,922 cu m vessel is expected to join the company’s fleet in the third quarter of 2021.

In the meantime, the company sold its 1996-built VLGC Jag Vidhi, which will be delivered to new owners during the same period.

There are two vessels match the vessel description, Grace River owned by K Line and Yuhsan owned by JX Ocean. Earlier this year, K Line failed to sell Grace River in a deal, while Yuhsan is currently anchored in India.

Great Eastern’s current fleet stands at 46 vessels, comprising 33 tankers (11 crude carriers, 17 product tankers, 5 LPG carrier) and 13 dry bulk carriers.

