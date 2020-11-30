AsiaTankers

Great Eastern Shipping offloads suezmax pair

Great Eastern Shipping has announced the sale of two of its oldest suezmax tankers, the 200-built pair Jag Lateef and Jag Laadki.

Delivery is scheduled for before the end of India’s financial year in March 2021. The Indian company did not reveal any further details on the sale, however VesselsValue shows the tankers as sold to unknown Chinese buyers for a total of $25.6m.

Great Eastern Shipping currently owns a fleet of 47 vessels made up of 29 tankers, 5 LPG carriers and 13 bulkers. It also has one more vessel set to deliver after earlier in the month sealing a deal to buy a secondhand capesize bulker.

