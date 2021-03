India’s Great Eastern Shipping has announced the acquisition of a secondhand Japanese supramax bulker.

The 2013-built vessel has been identified by brokers as Luminous Nova , sold by Japan’s Aono Kaiun for $15m.

Great Eastern says the bulker will join its fleet by the end of March. The company currently has a fleet of 46 vessels according to VesselsValue, made up of 14 bulkers, 27 tankers, and five gas carriers.