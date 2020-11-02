Dry CargoGreater China

Greathorse clears out capesize fleet

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang November 2, 2020
Greathorse

Greathorse International Ship Management, part of Tiger Group Investments, has sold all four capesize bulkers in its fleet.

Multiple shipbroking houses reported the company sold the 2010-built Tiger Jiangsu and 2011-built Tiger Guangdong, Tiger Liaoning and Tiger Shandong to Greek buyers, while Lion Shipbroking and VesselsValue identified the buyer as Nikolas Martinos-controlled Thenamaris.

The vessels are sold for an en bloc price of $64m, significantly lower than VesselsValue’s valuation of $69m. The transaction represents the largest capesize sale and purchase deal done so far this year with the volume of cape sales accelerating in recent weeks.

Officials at Greathorse and Tiger declined to comment when contacted by Splash today.

Following the sale, Greathorse’s fleet will be left with 24 vessels made up of 10 bulkers and 14 tankers.

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

