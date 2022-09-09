Greathorse completes chemical exit

Greathorse Shipping’s sell-off of its chemical division has been completed. Multiple broking reports show the China-based owner and operator, part of Graham Porter-led Tiger Group Investments, has offloaded five ships for $180m en bloc. Four 25,000 dwt tankers and one slightly smaller 20,000 dwt tanker are reported sold, all built in Japan between 2016 and 2018. Buyers have yet to have been revealed.

The deal follows in the footsteps of two other sales. In June, Greathorse quietly sold three 9,000 dwt Chinese-built chemical carriers for $37.5m to UAE-based Amina Shipping, while in July, sales registers note that two other Japanese-built 12,000 dwt tankers were sold. Greathorse will have cleared out its chemical decision when the above transactions are finalised.