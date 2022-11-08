Greece cancels plans to privatise Alexandroupolis port

Greece has cancelled the privatisation of its northern port of Alexandroupolis. Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said “geopolitical developments” prompted a re-think of the deal.

Situated in northern Greece near the borders with Bulgaria and Turkey, Alexandroupolis has the potential of becoming an energy hub for central Europe with plans to put an FSRU there.

“The government has decided that under present circumstances Alexandroupolis has such a large strategic, geopolitical and energy importance to our country that it should remain under the jurisdiction of the Greek public,” Mitsotakis said in an interview on Greek television yesterday.

Greece has been privatising a number of ports, most notably Piraeus, which has been under the control of China’s COSCO for the last six years.