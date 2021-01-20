Greece’s Avin International orders landmark ammonia-ready suezmax series

Greece’s Avin International has ordered the first ammonia fuel ready vessel in the world. The suezmax tanker has been ordered at China’s New Times Shipbuilding. The contract comes with options for two more. Currently conventionally fuelled, the vessel complies with the ABS Ammonia Ready Level 1 requirements, indicating it is designed to be converted to run on ammonia in the future. All the ships in the project will also meet ABS’s LNG Fuel Ready Level 1 requirements. Ammonia ready is the selling point of our new generation of suezmax series

“It is a challenging time for shipowners looking to invest in modern vessels able to support fleet decarbonisation objectives throughout their life span. ABS’ alternative fuel ready suite of guidance and qualification programs is designed to give owners the flexibility they need and help prepare for a future in which alternative fuels such as ammonia take a bigger role,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS senior vice president. “Ammonia is a promising zero-carbon fuel that can help meet the IMO’s GHG reduction target for 2050. It offers shipowners and operators a zero-carbon tank-to-wake emissions profile but is not without challenges, not the least of which is the greater prescriptive requirements for containment and equipment than most of the other alternative fuels under consideration. ABS is leading the way in supporting the industry in development and application of ammonia as a marine fuel.”

“The shipowners, seeking early decarbonisation of their fleet, which LNG fuel operations alone are not enough to fully achieve, have additionally invested in making the vessels ready for ammonia fuel. This currently appears to be one of the most widely available and most promising carbon neutral fuels for the future,” said Michael Androulakakis, technical manager of Avin International.

“Ammonia ready is the selling point of our new generation of suezmax series. In the future, more and more shipowners will request clean energy, and ammonia is undoubtedly the best choice,” claimed Chen Yajun, sales manager at New Times.