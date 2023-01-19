Greece’s Neptune Lines expands with new logistics arm

Greek vehicle carrier owner and operator Neptune Lines is branching out into land-based logistics with a new business unit.

The newly established Neptune Land Services (NLS) will deliver storage, processing, and inland distribution for finished vehicles.

The business will be headed up by Dror Noach as general manager, who most recently served as vice president of global logistics for CNH Industrial, responsible, among others, for global distribution and processing centers for the entire product range of the Italian-American vehicle maker.

Craig Jasienski, CEO of Neptune Lines, said: “I am excited to welcome Dror to deliver our growth strategy with NLS. With his vast experience in both European logistics of fast-moving consumer goods, as well as finished vehicle logistics globally, he is very well suited to drive our ambition.”

Established in 1975, Neptune Lines is run by the president of the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS), Melina Travlos, and owns a fleet of 19 vehicle carriers.