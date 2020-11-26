Greek aframax tanker hit by explosive device in Saudi Arabia

The Maltese-flagged aframax tanker vessel Agrari , operated by George Economou’s TMS Tankers, was reportedly struck by an explosive device at Al Shuqaiq anchorage in Saudi Arabia.

According to a report by maritime safety consultancy Dryad Global, the vessel was struck about 1m above the water line and the vessel suffered damage on the portside, resulting in a partial breach of the vessel hull and a limited oil spill.

Dryad Global cited sources within the Arab Coalition in Yemen that the incident was a result of a Houthi launched water-born IED (WBIED).

“Attempts at targeting vessels and ports via such methods are reported with relative frequency with the latest report indicating that Saudi forces interdicted and destroyed an attempted WBIED targeting the Saudi port of Jizan on November 13,” Dryad Gloabl said in a report.

It is the second such reported incident in the region since another Greek-owned, Malta-flagged aframax tanker was struck by a mine whilst loading at the Rudum Terminal off the Yemeni south coast on October 3.

“It is currently assessed that this latest incident does not fundamentally alter the risk profile for vessels transiting the region. Vessels transiting the Red Sea area are reminded that regional conflicts exist where by there is a realistic possibility that vessels of Saudi flag and those calling at southern Saudi Ports are at moderate risk indicating that there is a realistic possibility of incident but it remains unlikely,” Dryad Global said.