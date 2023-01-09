Dry CargoMiddle EastOperations

Greek bulker runs aground in the Suez Canal

Max Wei / MarineTraffic

2015-built panamax bulker Glory has run aground in the Suez Canal according to Norwegian ship agency Leth.

AIS data from Vesselfinder (below) shows the ship is currently being attended to by tugs Svitzer Suez 2 and Port Said.

The UN’s Black Sea Grain Initiative lists the bulker as loaded with corn from the Ukraine, and headed to China.

The bulker is owned by Greece’s Target Marine according to VesselsValue. No information is available yet on the extent of the grounding, and its affect on traffic through the canal.

In March 2021, 20,388 teu boxship Ever Given grounded in the canal, blocking it for six days.

