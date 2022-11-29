Greek shipowners tweak tax deal with state

Greek shipowners have reached an agreement with their government to revise a tax deal penned in 2019.

The president of the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) Melina Travlos (pictured), the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Minister of Finance, Christos Staikouras have put pen to paper on a new deal that will reduce charges on dividend income by half but also include capital gains from the sale of shares or portfolio companies.

The headline tax rate has been set at 5%, but the Greek shipping community has agreed to contribute €60 million ($62 million) to the state budget each year, including this year.

A deal introduced in February 2019 and signed by former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and UGS, headed then by Theodoros Veniamis, saw a 10% tax on shipping dividends and a voluntary tax contribution of €40m.

According to the Greek Ministry of Finance, 91.56% of owners representing Greek-controlled tonnage agreed to be subjected to the new tax bill, which will be submitted to the parliament for approval.