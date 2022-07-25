Green Energy Group awarded new contract

Green Energy Group, formerly Seabird Exploration, has won a contract for a 2D seismic survey campaign in the Eastern Hemisphere with a duration of approximately 9 months.

The survey is expected to commence in September this year with rates reflective of an improving 2D market. No further details have been disclosed.

Green Energy Group said its current backlog shows a combined 23 months of work to be performed over the next 14 months, with a projected EBITDA contribution of approximately $18m.

The Oslo-listed company is looking to sell its seismic operations and has most recently offloaded its 2008-built vessel Petrel Explorer for an undisclosed sum.