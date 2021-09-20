EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Green Energy Group seals charter extension in renewables sector

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 20, 2021
0 10 Less than a minute
SeaBird

Oslo-listed Green Energy Group, formerly Seabird Exploration, has secured a contract extension in the offshore wind sector for the 2008-built  Petrel Explorer acting as an accommodation vessel during a maintenance campaign in the Baltic Sea.

The contract has been extended by one month and will be completed in early November 2021.

This has been the Green Energy Group’s first operation in the renewables segment which brought the total contract period up to six months.

SeaBird rebranded and reorganised into Green Energy Group in May this year as non-seismic activities represented an estimated 75% of the group’s market value by the end of Q1 2021.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 20, 2021
0 10 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button