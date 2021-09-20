Green Energy Group seals charter extension in renewables sector

Oslo-listed Green Energy Group, formerly Seabird Exploration, has secured a contract extension in the offshore wind sector for the 2008-built Petrel Explorer acting as an accommodation vessel during a maintenance campaign in the Baltic Sea.

The contract has been extended by one month and will be completed in early November 2021.

This has been the Green Energy Group’s first operation in the renewables segment which brought the total contract period up to six months.

SeaBird rebranded and reorganised into Green Energy Group in May this year as non-seismic activities represented an estimated 75% of the group’s market value by the end of Q1 2021.