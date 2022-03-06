EuropeOffshore

Green Energy Group secures new OBN contract as another falls through

Oslo-listed Green Energy Group (GEG), formerly Seabird Exploration, has received a new letter of award, while another project lined up for late Q1 was cancelled.

The award is for an ocean bottom node (OBN) source contract in the Eastern hemisphere, with the contract expected to commence in early April. The project will last for 90 days, the company said. 

Meanwhile, a letter of intent received earlier this month for an OBN source contract has been terminated. “The reason given by the client is difficulties in proceeding with the project due to sanctions against Russia,” GEG said in Olso Exchange filing on Friday.

