Green Energy Group wins offshore wind contract extension

Oslo-listed Green Energy Group, formerly Seabird Exploration, has secured a contract extension in the offshore wind sector for the 2008-built Petrel Explorer acting as an accommodation vessel during a maintenance campaign in the Baltic Sea.

The contract has been extended by one month and will be completed in early October 2021.

“Since starting the contract in May, the Petrel Explorer has proven itself as very suitable for windfarm support work and the company will pursue other opportunities for the vessel in this segment,” Green Energy Group said.

SeaBird rebranded and reorganised into Green Energy Group in May this year as non-seismic activities represented an estimated 75% of the group’s market value by the end of Q1 2021 and the SeaBird name no longer reflected the true dynamics of the group’s total activities.