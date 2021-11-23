Splash Extra

Green fuels from farms

Hans-Henning Judek has pioneered a way to use agricultural waste that is customarily incinerated post-harvest to create marine diesel.

A German in Japan working a project in Indian paddy fields to deliver clean fuels to global shipping. Hans-Henning Judek’s long career path has seen him focus on biofuels, predominately from Yokohama. The distillate his company, JE Access, has created is already lowering CO2 emissions below zero - carbon-negative, climate-positive - using agricultural waste that is customarily incinerated post-harvest.

Some 10.5bn tons per annum of waste is available to use according to the United Nations, m...

