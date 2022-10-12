Green hydrogen corridor to launch between Algeciras and Rotterdam

Cepsa and the Port of Rotterdam are to work together to establish the first green hydrogen corridor between southern and northern Europe, ensuring a green hydrogen supply chain between two of Europe’s main ports, Rotterdam and Algeciras. The co-operation is part of Rotterdam’s ambition to supply Northwest Europe with 4.6m tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030.

Cepsa plans to export hydrogen produced at its San Roque Energy Park near the Bay of Algeciras, through hydrogen carriers such as ammonia or methanol, to the Port of Rotterdam with the trade lane expected to be operational by 2027. Cepsa also intends to develop a similar supply chain from its La Rabida Energy Park in Huelva.

Maarten Wetselaar, CEO of Cepsa: “The opportunity to build the first green hydrogen corridor in Algeciras, the leading energy port in Spain, demonstrates the unique role that Spain, and in particular Andalusia, will play in the energy transition in Europe. Spain is ideally placed to become a world leader in the production and export of green hydrogen, given its strategic location, abundant generation of renewable energies, and its robust energy infrastructures and key ports, such as Algeciras and Huelva.”

Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, commented: “Northwest Europe uses far more energy than it can produce in a sustainable way. We are therefore setting up multiple trade lanes for green hydrogen, together with exporting countries and private businesses all over the world.”

Rotterdam has plenty of other significant green initiatives signed of late, including a green corridor agreement with Singapore.