Green light for Diamond Offshore’s NYSE comeback

Houston-based Diamond Offshore Drilling has received approval to relist its unrestricted common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DO.

The company expects the common stock to commence trading on or about Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Bernie Wolford, president and chief executive officer, stated: “We are excited to return to the public markets on the NYSE. The relisting of our common stock is another important step in strengthening our capital structure to position Diamond for long-term success and growth.”

The company emerged from chapter 11 in April last year, with a reduction of over $2.1bn of debt and $625m of newly available capital.

