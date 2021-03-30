AsiaPorts and Logistics

Green light for second port at Danang

Sam Chambers March 30, 2021
The prime minister of Vietnam has approved a plan to build the Lien Chieu Port in Danang at a cost of over VND3.4trn ($147m), easing congestion in the central Vietnamese port city.

The new port, capable of handling ships of up to 8,000 teu, will be operational by 2025.

Danang’s current main port, Tien Sa, is currently working at close to full capacity.

Danang is the third largest city in the Southeast Asian country, located in the middle of the coastline

