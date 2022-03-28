Green Rebel secures Irish wind farm site survey contract

Irish renewable energy company Energia Group has appointed compatriot surveying and data services firm Green Rebel to carry out geophysical surveys for its proposed North Celtic Sea offshore wind farm off the coast of Waterford.

Energia’s up to 800MW North Celtic Sea project is one of the most advanced offshore wind projects in Ireland. The surveys to be conducted by Green Rebel are under the foreshore licence issued to Energia for this project by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in September 2021.

The surveys, which will be undertaken from April to May this year, will provide information on the seabed conditions and the ecology of the sea area. Both Energia and Green Rebel have stressed that the survey area will remain open to fishing during the surveys. The data acquired should inform the future development of the project, helping Energia’s team to determine suitable locations within the survey area to locate infrastructure and to determine suitable foundation designs while ensuring minimal impact on wildlife and the environment.

Peter Baillie, managing director, Energia Renewables, said: “Combined, Energia’s North Celtic Sea and South Irish Sea projects could provide up to 1,600MW of renewable offshore wind power capable of generating enough green electricity to power over 1m homes and avoid more than 2m tonnes of carbon emissions.

Ireland’s Climate Action Plan aims to reduce carbon emissions by 51% and to generate 70% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030. At least 5GW of electricity will come from offshore wind.