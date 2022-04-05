Grieg presses ahead with green ammonia-fuelled tanker project

Norway’s Grieg Edge, the sustainable innovation unit of Grieg Maritime Group, has been granted approval in principle by class society DNV for its green ammonia-fueled tanker.

The concept, developed in collaboration with ship designer LMG Marin and tech group Wärtsilä, can now move to the design phase for the MS Green Ammonia bunker tanker and initiate the shipyard tender process. “No significant obstacles exist to prevent our concept from being realised,” Grieg said.

The 120 m long tanker will run on a Wärtsilä W25DF ammonia engine, have a cargo capacity of 7500 cu m of ammonia and will be able to load up to 1000 cu m per hour.

“Getting the approval was not unexpected, but still something we are happy to announce. It is a major milestone in getting one of the first green ammonia fuelled vessels in operation,” said head of Grieg Edge, Nicolai Grieg.

The vessel is a part of the larger Berlevåg project in the north of Norway, where a group of Norwegian companies intends to produce green ammonia using power from the Raggovidda wind farm. The MS Green Ammonia tanker will ensure the transport of green ammonia from the factory to land storage facilities along the Norwegian coast. It will also be able to handle ship-to-ship bunkering.