Grieg Star sets up sustainable innovation company Grieg Edge

Norwegian shipowner Grieg Star has set up a separate company named Grieg Edge to develop sustainable innovations within the maritime services sector.

The new subsidiary will be headed by Nicolai Grieg and has started developing new projects with an aim to identify and develop new business opportunities with sustainability as a requirement.

Matt Duke, Group CEO at Grieg Star, commented: “Shipping has prided itself on being the most environmentally friendly way of transporting cargo. It is time to take it further. Industry disruption, climate change and shifts in customer behaviour demand a new approach. For our deep-sea investments, we have an excellent platform for innovation with G2 Ocean, and together with our partner Gearbulk we will strive to develop the Open Hatch trade further.

“But looking adjacent to our core business, we see a multitude of challenges that require new sustainable solutions. These solutions will both have a positive environmental effect, but also serve as a catalyst to new business models and developing our group competencies. This new knowledge, new business models and the ability to look beyond our main activities will be highly valuable in its own right. It will also provide a critical knowledge platform that can benefit our core ship owning and ship management divisions. We are confident that Grieg Edge will be able to solve several of the problems our industry & society face today.”