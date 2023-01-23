Grimaldi firms up car carrier options in China

Italy’s Grimaldi Group has exercised the option for five pure car and truck carriers at China Merchant Industry Holdings, bringing the total number of PCTCs ordered by the Neapolitan owner in less than three months to 15.

The newbuilds, which will be ammonia-ready, will add to the five firm 9,000 ceu units already on order at the shipyard and five ships at CSSC-affiliated Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and China Shipbuilding Trading Company, with options for two more.

The vessels will be outfitted with mega lithium batteries, solar panels, shore connection, air lubrication systems, innovative propulsion equipment and an optimised hull design, which should enable them to cut fuel consumption by 50% compared to the previous generation of car carriers.

All 10 ships, designed to carry electric vehicles, will deliver between 2025 and 2027 and be deployed on voyages between Europe, North Africa, and the Near and Far East. Grimaldi recently invested around $2.5bn in the renewal of its 130-strong fleet, which will be further boosted by 25 newbuilds.