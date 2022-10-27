Grimaldi taps China Merchants Heavy for up to 10 ammonia-ready car carrier newbuilds

Italian shipowner Grimaldi Group has signed an order for the construction of up to ten ammonia-ready pure car and truck carriers worth around $1bn.

The Naples-based company has confirmed the expected order for five firm 9,000 ceu units at China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu shipyard with an option for five additional ships. Grimaldi is expected to pay around $100m per ship.

The newbuilds will be outfitted with mega lithium batteries, solar panels, and shore connection, in addition to the ammonia-ready notation granted by classification society Rina. The company added that the vessels will also feature air lubrication systems, innovative propulsion equipment and an optimised hull design.

“The order signed today, of a new type of vessel ammonia-ready, is a challenge, particularly when the alternative fuels for the industry to decarbonise are not available at the moment,” noted managing director Emanuele Grimaldi, adding that the realisation of such an innovation requires a huge commitment of all parties involved.

The first five ships, designed to carry electric vehicles, will deliver between 2025 and 2026 and be deployed on voyages between Europe, North Africa, and the Near and Far East. China Merchants Heavy has built 29 ships for Grimaldi in recent years.