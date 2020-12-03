AsiaDry Cargo

Grindrod extends charter of Nisshin supramax

Nasdaq-listed dry bulk and product tanker owner Grindrod Shipping is extending the firm charter-in period of the 2015-built supramax IVS Pinehurst.

The vessels, which is owned by Japan’s Nisshin Shipping, has been extended for11 to 13 months from November 15, 2020.

Grindrod has a further option to extend the charter for an additional 11 to 13 months and also has a purchase option to acquire the vessel at a fixed price in the future.

Grindrod operates its bulkers under the Island View Shipping brand with a fleet of 15 handysizes and 15 supramax/ultramax bulkers.

