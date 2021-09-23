Grindrod to dispose of remaining stake in Singapore shipping player

South African logistics player Grindrod is selling its remaining 9.6% stake in Grindrod Shipping as part of its plan to exit non-core operations.

“Grindrod has communicated its commitment to dispose of investments that are non-core to its business, which includes Grindrod’s investment in Grindrod Shipping. The Disposal is expected to result in an improved capital allocation reflective of the Company’s strategy,” the Durban-headquartered firm stated in a release to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Grindrod spun off its shipping business in 2018. Grindrod Shipping, based in Singapore, has a fleet of dry bulk carriers and one MR product tanker.