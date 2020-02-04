Home Region Americas Grupo R awarded semi-submersible rig contract by Shell February 5th, 2020 Grant Rowles Americas, Offshore

Mexico’s Grupo R has been awarded a contract by Shell Mexico for the lease of 2012-built semi-submersible rig La Muralla IV for operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Grupo R will provide Shell with the rig, as well as the support team to drill three wells in deep water, commencing in the third quarter of 2020. Further options are also available.

Pablo Tejera Cuesta, upstream director of Shell México, commented: “At Shell we are committed to promoting the development of a modern, innovative and competitive energy sector for Mexico. With the hiring and promotion of Mexican companies with extensive experience and capacity for the exploration and extraction of hydrocarbons, we favor the generation of quality jobs and help promote the development of the economy.”