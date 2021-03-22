GSI awarded full electric propulsion research vessel construction contract

CSSC-affiliated Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) has entered into a shipbuilding contract with Guangdong Institute of Intelligent Unmanned System (GIIUS) for the construction of an ocean research vessel.

The vessel, designed by CSSC 708 Institute, will be fitted with a full electric propulsion system and various offshore survey equipment with smart technology. It will be become one of the largest and most advanced research vessels in China.

The total value of the contract is RMB341m ($52.3m) and delivery is scheduled in late 2022.

GIIUS was established in 2019 and mainly focuses on the development of smart marine technologies.