Greater ChinaOffshoreShipyards

GSI awarded full electric propulsion research vessel construction contract

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 22, 2021
0 14 Less than a minute

CSSC-affiliated Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) has entered into a shipbuilding contract with Guangdong Institute of Intelligent Unmanned System (GIIUS) for the construction of an ocean research vessel.

The vessel, designed by CSSC 708 Institute, will be fitted with a full electric propulsion system and various offshore survey equipment with smart technology. It will be become one of the largest and most advanced research vessels in China.

The total value of the contract is RMB341m ($52.3m) and delivery is scheduled in late 2022.

GIIUS was established in 2019 and mainly focuses on the development of smart marine technologies.

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 22, 2021
0 14 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button