GSI secures new order for 16,000 teu boxship pair linked to MSC

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 26, 2021
CSSC-affiliated Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) has entered into a shipbuilding contract with China Shipbuilding Trading and CMB Financial Leasing for two 16,000 teu containerships linked to Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC).

The scrubber-fitted LNG-ready pair follows the first batch of six 16,000 teu vessels GSI will build as part of the 13-boxships deal China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) secured earlier this year, also linked to the world’s second-largest containerline.

Financial details have not been disclosed. The 13 ships ordered in March came with a price tag of around $120m each. GSI said the first production of the 366 m long boxships will start in early 2022. The entire series should be delivered in 2023 and 2024.

GSI in the past mostly built bulkers and tankers, and the latest order will see it deliver a total of eight 16,000 teu boxships, while MSC, with its massive orderbook, is on track to overtake Maersk as the largest carrier.

