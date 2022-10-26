GTT unveils cheaper triple tank gas design

Paris-headquartered GTT, the world’s dominant LNG containment system manufacturer, is coming up with new solutions as it faces competition in Asia.

Yesterday, GTT unveiled a cheaper gas tanker design, something that has gained approval in principle from two class societies.

The new three-tank LNG carrier concept permits a reduction in construction costs through the suppression of one cofferdam, one pump tower and all associated cryogenic equipment. The overall surface area of the new containment system will also be reduced by about 2,000 sq m, generating lower costs for the materials and vessel construction. We hope to see this concept become standard in future years



At the same time, GTT claims the improved ratio between the volume of LNG transported and the surface area of the cryogenic liner will make it possible to reduce the daily boil-off rate.

The new design could also offer time-savings for shipyards and optimise their construction schedule, GTT said in a release.

Philippe Berterottière, chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “For almost 60 years, the GTT Group has been constantly improving its technologies to offer its customers solutions that meet their requirements as well as those of the regulatory authorities. Thirty years ago, we upgraded LNG carriers from five to four tanks and we now hope to bring the market forward with a three-tank LNG carrier. We hope to see this concept become standard in future years.”