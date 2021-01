Guangdong Shipping has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Chengxi Shipyard for the construction of a 82,000 dwt kamsarmax bulker.

The price for the vessel is RMB207.5m ($32m) and delivery is expected in 2022.

Guangdong Shipping is a subsidiary of Guangdong Energy Group and mainly transports coal for the power plants.

VesselsValue data shows the company owns a fleet of four bulk carriers.