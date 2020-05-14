Guangxin Shipbuilding resells abandoned PSV pair

May 14th, 2020 Greater China, Offshore 0 comments

Chinese offshore yard Guangxin Shipbuilding has entered into a contract with Tianjin Zhihai Shipping for the sale of two newbuild PSVs.

The two vessel were originally ordered by Indian owner Tag Offshore, which is now in a liquidation process.

The delivery of the vessels are scheduled in August this year.

Tianjin Zhihai Shipping is a fully owned subsidiary of Chinese automaker FAW. The company currently owns a fleet of three AHTS vessels and one passenger roro ship.

 

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

