Guangxin Shipbuilding resells abandoned PSV pair

Chinese offshore yard Guangxin Shipbuilding has entered into a contract with Tianjin Zhihai Shipping for the sale of two newbuild PSVs.

The two vessel were originally ordered by Indian owner Tag Offshore, which is now in a liquidation process.

The delivery of the vessels are scheduled in August this year.

Tianjin Zhihai Shipping is a fully owned subsidiary of Chinese automaker FAW. The company currently owns a fleet of three AHTS vessels and one passenger roro ship.