Guangzhou readies $1bn Nansha port expansion

Guangzhou Port Group will spend more than $1bn building 500,000 teu of extra berth capacity at its flagship terminals in Nansha. As well as handling containers, the new berth will also be able to process 15.5 million tonnes of bulk and general cargoes.

The port is already operating beyond its full design capacity, handling 24.18m teu last year

Many of China’s largest ports have been outlining expansion plans of late. Last month, Splash reported on big plans to add capacity at Shanghai’s flagship site, Yangshan.