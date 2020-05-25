Guinea Shipping Corporation names new chairman

Guinea Shipping Corporation (GSC) has announced the appointment of Bernt Meldgaard Christensen as the company’s new executive chairman.

Christensen succeeds his brother Henrik, who founded the company in 2010 and passed away recently.

“Henrik had a vision to build a shipping line for Guinea; that also provides a platform to help develop the country’s own maritime industry. I will carry on with that work and strengthen our ties with Guinea’s maritime sector with a view to helping local people build careers as international seafarers,” said Christensen today.

In other news, GSC has appointed Paul Bevan as its director in Hong Kong.

GSC plans to provide a range of marine logistics services for several new mining companies that are starting production in Guinea in 2020 and 2021. GSC is committed to starting a training ship for local cadets to embark on a career at sea. The aim is to employ up to 75% of Guineans in the company’s project workforce within the next four years.

GSC will manage operations primarily related to logistics export bulk commodities from Guinea to international markets.

The carrier will also manage chartering, acquisition and operation of ships and the day-to-day operations in several sectors of the supply chain.

The fleet will comprise a combination of owned and chartered vessels to handle bauxite, alumina and iron ore exports from Guinea.