Gulf Marine Services awarded new renewable energy contract

UAE-based liftboat operator Gulf Marine Services (GMS) has been awarded a six-month renewable energy contract to provide support for the offshore activities of an unnamed UK offshore renewables operator.

The contract, which includes options to extend, will commence during the summer of 2020.

In addition to the new contract, GMS has received extensions to two renewable energy contracts which will keep the company’s vessel GMS Endeavour contracted for all of 2020 and most of 2021.

Tim Summers, chairman of GMS, said:”We are pleased to be extending our activities in North West Europe, continuing to build our order book with multiple Renewables customers. Across the group, GMS continues to increase overall fleet utilisation, despite current market conditions. At the present moment, all available vessels in the fleet are currently contracted.”