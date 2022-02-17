Gulf Marine Services awarded new vessel contract

Dubai-based liftboat operator Gulf Marine Services (GMS) has won a new contract with a national oil company (NOC) in the MENA region for one of its smaller (K-class) vessels.

The seven-month contract will commence in March 2022 and brings total secured utilisation for the year to 79%, the company said.

“This contract award continues to reflect the upward trajectory on dayrate levels that we have seen on other recent awards and signals that our markets continue to improve. GMS remains well positioned, with a high level of utilisation already locked in for the year and also going into 2023,” asserted Mansour Al Alami GMS, executive chairman.

The London-listed company has a fleet of 13 self-propelled self-elevating support vessels.