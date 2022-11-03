Middle EastOffshore
Gulf Marine Services seals new deals for liftboat trio
Gulf Marine Services (GMS) has landed new and improved deals with undisclosed clients for three of its vessels.
The UAE-based liftboat operator has secured new contracts for one of its smaller (K-class) and one of its larger (E-class) vessels, while an extension has been obtained for a mid-tier ship.
The London-listed firm, with a fleet of 13 self-propelled self-elevating support vessels, said the awards equate to 78 months of utilisation, without disclosing the value.
In September GMS also fixed three vessels to clients in the MENA region.