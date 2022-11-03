Middle EastOffshore

Gulf Marine Services seals new deals for liftboat trio

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 3, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services (GMS) has landed new and improved deals with undisclosed clients for three of its vessels.

The UAE-based liftboat operator has secured new contracts for one of its smaller (K-class) and one of its larger (E-class) vessels, while an extension has been obtained for a mid-tier ship.

The London-listed firm, with a fleet of 13 self-propelled self-elevating support vessels, said the awards equate to 78 months of utilisation, without disclosing the value.

In September GMS also fixed three vessels to clients in the MENA region.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 3, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button