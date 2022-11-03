Gulf Marine Services seals new deals for liftboat trio

Gulf Marine Services (GMS) has landed new and improved deals with undisclosed clients for three of its vessels.

The UAE-based liftboat operator has secured new contracts for one of its smaller (K-class) and one of its larger (E-class) vessels, while an extension has been obtained for a mid-tier ship.

The London-listed firm, with a fleet of 13 self-propelled self-elevating support vessels, said the awards equate to 78 months of utilisation, without disclosing the value.

In September GMS also fixed three vessels to clients in the MENA region.