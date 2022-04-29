Middle EastOffshore

Gulf Marine Services secures new vessel contract

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 29, 2022
0 6 Less than a minute
Gulf Marine Services

Dubai-based liftboat operator Gulf Marine Services (GMS) has won a new contract with a national oil company (NOC) in the MENA region for one of its smaller (K-class) vessels.

The two-year contract will commence in May 2022 and brings total secured utilisation for the year to 88%, the company said.

“This contract award further reflects an increase in day rate and utilisation levels across the entire fleet, confirming our expectations on a tightening market. GMS continues to strengthen its position, with higher levels of utilisation locked in for the year and increasingly into 2023,” asserted Mansour Al Alami GMS, executive chairman.

The London-listed company has a fleet of 13 self-propelled self-elevating support vessels.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 29, 2022
0 6 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button