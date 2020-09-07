Gulf Navigation shuffles management

UAE-based Gulf Navigation has had a management shuffle. Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon bin Mohammad Al Nahyan has been appointed chairman with Abdulla Atatreh as vice chairman. The company has also welcomed three new board members. The reshuffle is aimed at giving Gulf Navigation a “new start in the maritime sector” post Covid-19, the company stated in a release.

The company is facing a major investigation following the sinking of one of its livestock carriers last week off Japan with the likely loss of 41 crewmembers and more than 5,800 cattle.

Following the loss of the Gulf Livestock 1 , listed Gulf Navigation’s fleet is made up of five chemical tankers, four offshore vessels, two livestock carriers and a well stimulation vessel.