Middle EastOffshoreOperationsTankers

Gulf Navigation shuffles management

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers September 7, 2020
0 284 Less than a minute

UAE-based Gulf Navigation has had a management shuffle. Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon bin Mohammad Al Nahyan has been appointed chairman with Abdulla Atatreh as vice chairman. The company has also welcomed three new board members. The reshuffle is aimed at giving Gulf Navigation a “new start in the maritime sector” post Covid-19, the company stated in a release.

The company is facing a major investigation following the sinking of one of its livestock carriers last week off Japan with the likely loss of 41 crewmembers and more than 5,800 cattle.

Following the loss of the Gulf Livestock 1, listed Gulf Navigation’s fleet is made up of five chemical tankers, four offshore vessels, two livestock carriers and a well stimulation vessel.

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close