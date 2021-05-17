Gulf of Mexico worker dies

US independent Fieldwood Energy said a worker died over the weekend after an incident with a shut-in well in the US Gulf of Mexico.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that on May 15, 2021 a fatal incident occurred involving a contractor at the Eugene Island 158 #14 offshore facility in the Gulf of Mexico during a non-emergency casing pressure test on a shut-in well,” Fieldwood said in a statement.

As reported by the company, no other personnel were injured and the shut-in well remains secure and poses no threat of environmental harm.

Fieldwood said it has notified the appropriate regulatory agencies, and details of the incident are still being established with an investigation into the incident currently underway.

Fieldwood is focused on the exploration and development of offshore oil and gas assets in the shallow and deepwater Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf Coast region. The company has operations in the US and manages a development project in Mexico.